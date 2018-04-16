Whitehaven park getting $5.4M boost for development

A multi-million-dollar facelift is coming to Whitehaven park, and it's courtesy of a company that wants to see more healthy places and healthy bodies.

Nestled in the heart of Whitehaven Is David Carnes Park, a small urban greenspace about to undergo a massive change.

"We believe that recreational space improves the quality of life,” said Kevin Woods with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.

Woods said the health insurance company is investing more than $5 million in the Memphis park, turning it into a place where young and old want to come and get their exercise on.

"Really what the driving force behind this particular project was this community already knew that it wanted to ignite the park,” Woods said.

Gerald Sinclair can't wait to see the transformation for two reasons: the park is named after his grandfather, and he lives in Whitehaven and said this area needs easy access to fitness equipment.

“I was excited,” Sinclair said. "That is the best thing. Right now there aren't a lot of options in the area for people who want to improve their health."

At this town hall meeting Monday night, Blue Cross and the City of Memphis got input from the community on the type of park activities they'd like to see.

"We really want to hear from the neighbors,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “The neighbors are really gonna be able to design the park to fit their needs."

Walking trails, obstacles courses, 40-yard dash areas – so many options for a little piece of land that holds so much promise.

"I wanna be able to say this is my Grandad's new park,” Sinclair said. "It's gonna be something we'll love and enjoy for many years to come!"

