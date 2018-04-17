O'Neill blasts 2 homers as Redbirds win again

Redbirds played the final game of their season opening home stand Monday against Iowa at AutoZone Park.

Tyler O'Neill was the Hitting Star for Memphis, going 3-for-5 with 2 home runs, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

One of his blasts, a 3-run shot in the first. He also had a solo shot and a triple.

O'Neill leads the Pacific Coast League, and is tied for first in all of Minor League Baseball with his six long balls.

Redbirds win it 7-4.

Memphis hits the road now for 8 games, beginning at Omaha on Tuesday night.

