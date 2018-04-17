Ex-mental health technician arrested for abusing patient

A former Methodist hospital worker was indicted for abusing and mistreating a patient.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Medicaid fraud investigators began looking into Dominique Cooper last fall.

The reported abuse happened while Cooper was a mental health technician at Methodist University Hospital.

Cooper was indicted last month and arrested Friday. He faces charges of assault and abuse and neglect of an adult.

