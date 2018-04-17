Ex-mental health technician arrested for abusing patient

A 16-year-old girl had her bond paid after spending months behind bars without a trial.More >>
Freedom Preparatory Academy Charter Schools hosted its second annual Senior Signing Day on Wednesday.More >>
For four days, more than 200 teams will be in Downtown Memphis cooking barbecue in the hopes of being named the winner of the 2018 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.More >>
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shooting Wednesday, confirmed Memphis Police Department.More >>
Shelby County Commissioners are debating changes to the way juvenile offenders are handled in an effort to keep them out of juvenile court, but the program needs funding to get off the ground.More >>
The President of the Timmonsville NAACP is coming under fire after body camera footage released by Timmonsville Police appears to contradict a Facebook post he made last month alleging that he was racially profiled by the officer who stopped him.More >>
While some pass by the New Era Baptist Church and never notice a sign in the church’s front yard, there are others, especially those who live nearby, who can't help but see it.More >>
A shooting at a gas station in Myrtle Beach was caught on camera by a Twitter user. The dramatic video shows one man opening fire on another, while the person catching the action on his phone tried to hide behind his dash. Police say no injuries were reported.More >>
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.More >>
Monday, we brought you the story of a 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark while swimming at a Hilton Head Island beach Sunday.More >>
Not only did the "dog" not stop growing, it had a talent for walking on two legs.More >>
Help us settle the debate. What do you hear? Laurel or Yanny?More >>
Two state legislators got into a fist fight inside a bar near the State Capitol Tuesday night, according to a news report by the USA Today Network of Louisiana.More >>
A man who was caught on video ranting against Spanish being spoken in America was widely identified as a Manhattan attorney.More >>
A naked man who was seen rolling around on I-95 Monday has died after being shot by police.More >>
