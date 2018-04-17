MS lawmaker hopes diverting taxes can help repair roads, bridges

A Mississippi lawmaker is seeking support for his plan to finance crucial road and bridge work in the state.

Last week, house speaker Philip Gunn renewed a proposal to divert some taxes collected on internet sales to cities and counties.

He also wants to reduce income taxes and replace them with fuel taxes. That would divert at least $270 million per year.

Gunn said the emergency closure of more than 100 Mississippi bridges last week proves there is a need to act quickly.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.