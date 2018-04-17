Heritage Room opens at Melrose High School

Melrose High School will be opening its doors Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. for the unveiling of the Orange Mound Heritage Room.

This is in partnership with the Blues City Cultural Center to recognize and preserve the historical and cultural assets of the Orange Mound community.

To honor the MLK50 events, the Heritage Room will open their program with a feature called 1968 and Beyond, a retrospective of the impact Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination had on the Orange Mound community and the Melrose Class of 1968.

Following the program, a presentation will be given by Brittney Thornton, a resident of the Orange Mound community, on the future of the neighborhood. Remarks will be made by Memphis City Council member Jamita Swearengen as well as other elected officials.

The Orange Mound Heritage Room will serve as a space for exhibitions, community conversations, and repository for material culture. The room will also be the official place to tell authentic stories about the Orange Mound community.

The Orange Mound Heritage Room will mark the beginning of the annual This is Orange Mound Youth Guided Tours of the neighborhood, which begins in July 2018.

