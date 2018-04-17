Two tornadoes confirmed in Lafayette County

The National Weather Service in Memphis confirmed that two tornadoes hit Lafayette County, Mississippi on Saturday. A storm survey revealed storm damage in Abbeville and Oxford. The tornadoes moved through these areas just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

EF-1 tornado damage was reported in Abbeville, MS. Max wind gusts were 90 mph and the tornado's path was just under one mile. According to NWS Memphis, the tornado initially formed west of County Road 215 and damaged roofs on multiple homes and barns and completely destroyed smaller outbuildings. The tornado caused EF-1 damage to a home and uprooted trees after crossing over CR 215.

EF-0 tornado damage confirmed in Oxford, MS. Peak wind gusts were 75 mph and the tornado lasted for just half a mile. NWS Memphis confirms that the tornado moved along Highway 30 to the north of Oxford. The tornado uprooted trees and caused minor roof damage to a home.

No injuries or fatalities were reported with these tornadoes.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale Classifies tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0: Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent...166 To 200 mph

EF5: Violent... >200 mph*

