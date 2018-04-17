FedEx celebrates 45 years of service

Today marks the 45th anniversary of Federal Express moving to Memphis.

FedEx was founded by Fredrick W. Smith after he noticed the need for faster air deliveries.

The multi-million dollar company took its first round of flights out Memphis on April 17, 1973 with 14 planes and 389 team members.

That night, 186 packages were delivered to 25 U.S. cities.

Today we land on our 45th anniversary! ?? Congrats to our team members who keep on delivering! ?? pic.twitter.com/bv5mnut81b — FedEx (@FedEx) April 17, 2018

FedEx officially started in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1971. The company headquarters moved to Memphis in 1973.

The company's website said Memphis was chosen because of its central location within the U.S. and because Memphis International Airport rarely closed due to bad weather.

FedEx currently has more than 650 airplanes and 400,000 employees.

