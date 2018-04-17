$150K grant will assist in Memphis children's health

A local foundation is working to improve the health of children.

Annie E. Casey Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to the Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis to promote healthy child development.

"The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s generous donation provides leverage for us to reach milestones with children and youth in the areas of behavior, education and skills attainment, emotional well-being, physical health and relationships that will create generational impact in reducing poverty," WFGM Executive Director Ruby Bright said.

Shante Avante, Chair of the Shelby County School Board, broke down how data provided by students will decide how the money is spent.

“So, the students themselves will fill out a survey and identify those risk factors,” Avante said. “Based on that, we'll implement proven programs to support the needs of the children.”

The grant will help communities and public systems use data and understand how children are doing.

Memphis is one of six cities utilizing the program, called Evidence2Success.

