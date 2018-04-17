Memphis teacher starts prom closet for men

Prom season is usually a time of glitz and glamour for young women, but a Memphis teacher is helping young men get in on the act.

Prom dresses and accessories can get expensive. In response to that expense, several organizations have opened prom closets for girls with limited resources.

Maranja May is a teacher at Melrose High School. She noticed the same need for her male students.

"If they have something for young ladies, why not have something for young men," May asked.

After learning the price of tuxedo rentals and suits--which can range from $75-500--May used social media to ask for donations.

"I just put it out there this is what I need. I had a flyer saying we need these type of items. I even had people offer their barbering services," she said.

The idea has taken off and she has already collected several items for her 'Prom Closet for Young Men.'

May plans to continue her service for as long as possible.

"It should go beyond just a prom closet. We should get something for these young men so they have belts, ties, and suits," she said.

She's still accepting donations at Melrose and believes this investment will render a great return.

"Where can I drop it ? I'll pick it up. Whatever needs to be done, I'll get it done to help a parent that is in need."

