Man charged in Coahoma County murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged in Coahoma County murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Danny Mattox (Source: Coahoma County Sheriff's Office) Danny Mattox (Source: Coahoma County Sheriff's Office)
COAHOMA CO., MS (WMC) -

A man is facing murder charges following a homicide in Coahoma County.

Sheriff's deputies said Danny Mattox, 38, killed Vernon Lester, 31.

The death happened at WB Pool Hall on Main Street in Jonestown on Friday.

Mattox was given a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly