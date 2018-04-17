2 officers indicted for federal drug crimes, robbery

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that two Memphis police officers had been indicted on some serious crimes.

Terrion Bryson and Kevin Coleman were arrested April 12 after undercover agents said they caught them smuggling drugs and robbing people.

The two officers face federal charges of distributing illegal drugs and violating the Hobbs Act.

Investigators said Bryson and Coleman's crimes began on March 7.

On two occasions, the two officers stole money and drugs during traffic stops.

A month later, court documents said the partners were paid to escort a car carrying 2.5 kilos of heroin into a storage facility.

During the escort, Coleman is said to have used his MPD-issued marked vehicle, his badge, and wore his uniform, according to investigators.

Court documents said Bryson rode in the vehicle, physically bringing the heroin into Memphis.

"No one in this community is above the law nor beneath the law," Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said during a press conference Tuesday.

"It is certainly disappointing when police officers use their badge to become drug dealers and highway robbers," U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant said.

Weirich and Dunavant talked about their desire to enforce the law by making sure criminals are convicted and face the maximum penalty allowed by law.

Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings was also at the press conference. He said it was important to know that the department will not stand behind officers who violate their sworn oath and break the law.

"We will not tolerate police misconduct. We do not want bad apples on the Memphis Police Department," Rallings said. "When we heard our officers were involved, we took action...we take these complaints seriously."

In addition to these new federal charges, the Shelby County District Attorney's office now has to go back through all the pending and closed cases these two officers investigated.

This review could result in charges being dismissed for other accused criminals.

“Our office has already begun the process of locating and identifying arrests that these officers participated in,” Weirich said. “So we can find out the status of what that case is and what the next steps need to be in the interest of justice.”

