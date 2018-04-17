Dice game ends in fatal shooting at Memphis motel

A dice game in a Memphis motel turned into a deadly shootout.

Memphis Police Department arrested at least two men for their role in the fatal shooting that took place April 11 at Memphis Inn on American Way.

Investigators said a group of men was playing dice inside room 236.

When the game finished, one of the men reached for a gun. That started a chain reaction of all the men reaching for guns and opening fire.

Investigators found bullet holes throughout the hotel room. They also found Luther Street's body in a dog pen outside the motel.

Larry Wilborn, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in Street's death.

Eric Bland was also arrested and charged in the shooting. He faces attempted murder charges.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

