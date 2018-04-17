9-year-old kidnapped from school by father with criminal past

A 9-year-old girl has been kidnapped, and officials need your help finding her.

Officials say Zamyriah White was taken from Northaven Elementary School by her father, 45-year-old Brenton White, on Tuesday.

Shelby County Sheriff's investigators said when the girl’s mother dropped her off at school, her father drove up.

He opened the car door and dragged the girl out of the car, put her in his car, and took off.

Investigators said Brenton has committed multiple felonies, made threats to harm himself, and does not have custody of his daughter. He was driving a 2017 model white four-door Nissan Sentra with the California license plate number 7ZCA062.

Zamyriah was last seen wearing a pink sweater, baby blue shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Shelby County deputies focused their search on East Shelby Drive near Hacks Cross.

Meanwhile, Zamyriah's mother is being protected at a safe house.

If you’ve seen either Zamyriah or Brenton, call Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-395-9198, 901-379-7625, or 901-222-5600.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.