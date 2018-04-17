SCS to observe Nat'l Walkout Day on April 19

Students in more than 2,000 schools across the country plan to walk out to protest current gun laws they say make them unsafe.

Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg is one of many organizers who called for a huge walkout last month after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, where 17 students and staff lost their lives.

The National School Walkout is slated for Friday, April 20.

However, the largest school district in the Mid-South is making plans a day early.

“We're having four workshops and I think the most interesting thing that we're going to do a balloon release,” said Ridgeway High School junior Mallori King.

King said Shelby County Schools has designated April 19 as the National Walkout Day, so it will not conflict with Columbine High School families, who will observe the 19th anniversary of that school shooting on Friday, April 20.

"This isn't necessarily a Democratic or Republican issue, I think we want to, first and foremost want to realize this is a humanity issue,” King said.

Most school systems across the Mid-South will allow students to walk out in designated areas, but they have to make up any classwork they miss.

However, Desoto County Schools said they did not have any planned activities.

"We are focused on the instruction and assessment of our students," a DCS spokesperson said.

St. Benedict at Auburndale Catholic High School organized different events for that day focused on prayer, love, and life.

However, Hogg's classmate Kyle Kashuv has a different stance.

"Walking out during school hours is counterproductive,” Kashuv said. “We should be learning about our constitution and our history so one can make a well-educated opinion on the gun debate."

