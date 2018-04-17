Accused drug dealer charged in overdose death

A Bartlett man was indicted for the role investigators said he played in another man's death.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said Blake Nabors, 27, is responsible for the death of Samuel Baudean.

Investigators said Nabors sold Baudean heroin laced with fentanyl. When Baudean took the drug, the fentanyl killed him.

Baudean died March 23, 2017. An autopsy listed his death as acute fentanyl intoxication.

Prosecutors charged Nabors with sale of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story misidentified Nabors as Baudean in the last sentence of the story.]

