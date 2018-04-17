Hattie B's opens Wednesday in Midtown

The Cooper-Young area in Midtown is getting another nationally-known restaurant.

The owner of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken said the restaurant tried to move to Memphis three years ago but couldn't find the right spot.

Tuesday night, family, friends and people in the neighborhood got a sneak peek so the staff can practice for Wednesday’s grand opening.

“Not only do we have distinct five levels of heat with Hattie B's, we also just have great southern fried chicken,” Hattie B’s founder and co-owner Nick Bishop said.

That menu also includes southern sides and southern deserts.

Bishop said they hope Hattie B's just comes to be known as a place for great hospitality, great food, and great service in Memphis.

You can find out for yourself starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 596 Cooper Street.

