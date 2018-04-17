Grizz Gaming comes to Memphis

The next time you tell your kid to put down their video game controller, you may want to think again.

Professional leagues for video game players are becoming the rage worldwide right now, and there's a team in Memphis sponsored by the Grizzlies and the NBA!

It's called the NBA 2K League. NBA 2K is now the focus of a professional electronic sports league featuring the best NBA 2K players on the planet.

There are 17 teams in this inaugural season, where players will compete in 5-on-5 play against other teams in a mix of regular season, tournaments, and playoff games.

They even had a draft in New York for players, just like the annual NBA draft.

The Grizzlies’ team is called "Grizz Gaming,” and their top draft pick is "Point Guard" Larell Mitchell from Virginia, who goes by the gamer tag "Winner Stayz On.”

Grizz Gaming General Manager Lang Whitaker had this to say about his number one pick.

“I think if you speak to Larell, you see he has something in him, he's got leadership, he's dynamic,” Whitaker said. “He understands what it is to be a leader, when to take a step back, when to take a step forward, and as a point guard that's what we wanted in our organization, someone that knows how to lead a team.”

The Tip-Off Tournament for Grizz Gaming and the NBA 2K League begins May 1.

There'll be weekly matchups and tournaments until the playoffs begin in August. The NBA 2K League Finals are August 25.

The Playoff Prize Pool is $600,000, and the NBA 2K League Champion gets $300,000.

