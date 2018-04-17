Police investigating incident on Lamar Ave

Memphis Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Lamar Avenue, near the intersection of Castalia Street.

Details are still limited, but WMC crews were told by witnesses on the scene that people in two cars were shooting at each other. Several men jumped out of one vehicle and started running, according to witnesses.

Police said at this time there are no shooting victims, but a building in the area was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story with more details as they become available.

