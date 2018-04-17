Trash still not picked up in Cordova after deadline

There's a lot of trash talking in Cordova as neighbors say their waste still isn't getting picked up.

Tuesday, WMC crews checked all over Cordova and found curbside waste and yard clippings in neighborhoods stretching from Highway 64 down to the Wolf River.

On Monday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Inland Waste promised to service all trash carts by the end of the day – but that didn’t happen.

"There's branches, you know people do their lawns, mattresses, there's a desk up the street that's been sitting there quite a while,” Cordova resident Art Reyna said.

Mayor Strickland said the city will be holding Inland Waste accountable to its contract.

Extra help is supposed to arrive Wednesday to help clear the backlog of yard clippings and furniture left at the curb.

City officials will also be monitoring the clean-up.

