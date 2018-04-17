Memphis loses $250K in retaliation for removing Confederate statues

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, which has since been removed from Health Sciences Park. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

GOP state lawmakers in Nashville slashed funding for Memphis on Tuesday in retaliation for the city removing two Confederate statues.

An amendment passed by the Tennessee House of Representatives cut $250,000 from money the state had planned to provide Memphis for its bicentennial celebration next year.

Republican Andy Holt from Dresden said taking the statues down has consequences.

However, Memphis Democrat Raumesh Akbari called the move "petty."

"This amendment and legislation is hateful,” Akbari said. “It is unkind. It is un-Christian-like and it is unfair."

Akbari reminded her fellow legislators Memphis has contributed money to other cities' celebrations.

She also said everyone in Shelby County is being hurt by a decision made by a few in Memphis.

