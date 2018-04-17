‘Garden of Lights’ memorial honors victims of homicides

It was a solemn evening at the Memphis Botanic Garden as the community remembered those who lost their lives to a homicide.

The area's top law enforcement and prosecutors joined with families of victims for the annual "Garden of Lights Memorial Celebration."

A giant quilt also paid tribute to the hundreds of people who have been killed.

"What we're trying to do with this is let people know not that your loved ones died, but that they lived,” Stevie Moore said. “So, this is more of a celebration. We want people to come out. And we know you're going to cry and you're going to miss, but my message is we can't only remember they died, we have to remember that they lived.”

Moore lost his own son to violence 15 years ago.

Since then, he has dedicated himself to saving others through his "Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives" organization.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.