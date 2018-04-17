SCS wants to drop TNReady after second day of testing issues

Tennessee is not ready after the state’s online testing system for students, TNReady, failed a second time on Tuesday.

Shelby County school leaders went so far as to say this year's test results should be voided.

"There's just so much tied to these tests,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

Hopson said too much depends on the results of the state's standardized tests, including teacher evaluations, student graduations, and school takeovers.

Now that the online testing system failed twice this week, Hopson's lost faith in the system.

"But on the other hand, we hear the system has been hacked,” Hopson said. “So, it just raises concerns about...as you said...the reliability of the tests moving forward."

"And I'm even gonna go a step further to say I believe this was intentional,” SCS commissioner Stephanie Love said.

Love, who is also a parent to three SCS students, said if the state can't provide a trustworthy testing system, this year's scores shouldn't count.

"I think we owe it to our teachers, students, and parents to say no more,” Love said.

SCS sent a robocall to families Tuesday night explaining the problem and promising a solution.

"We've been assured by the state that complications with online testing in the high schools has been resolved,” the robocall said in part.

However, it’s little consolation to stressed out kids, their parents, and educators.

"We know our kids are feeling this pressure,” SCS board member Shante Avant said. “So what kind of pressure are our teachers also feeling?"

On Capitol Hill, state lawmakers are also feeling outraged.

Democrats called for Education Commissioner Candace McQueen to resign, while Republicans want to return to paper and pencil testing.

Hopson said districts across the state give TNReady a failing grade.

"It's having a bad effect statewide,” Hopson said. “I've spoken to other superintendents in Nashville and other places, and it's just not good."

