4 injured after garbage truck crashes into senior home

Several people had to be rescued after a garbage truck slammed into a care home Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at LNJ Senior Care Home on Finley Road, near Millbranch Road in Whitehaven around 3 a.m.

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital, but all of them are expected to be OK. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries to the face and one resident who was on the couch was also hurt.

Firefighters had to rescue and evacuate many people who were on the second floor of the building when the crash happened. Those people were trapped because the truck slammed into and damaged the building's stairwell.

Investigators said it appears the Waste Pro truck malfunctioned in some way.

The company issued the following statement:

"It would be inappropriate to speculate on the situation during a police investigation. What we can say is we are very thankful there appear to be no serious injuries to the residents or our driver according to your report."

