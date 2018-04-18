Somewhere in the Rockies lies a hidden treasure

Hidden somewhere among the Rocky Mountains is a treasure chest worth millions of dollars.

Millionaire Forrest Fenn, 86, said he hid the treasure back in 2010 and told CNBC that as many as 350,000 people have searched for it in the 1,000 mile stretch of land between New Mexico and Canada.

Fenn has left subtle hints about the treasure, but has not shared its location with anyone--even his wife.

The biggest hint is one he's shared on Instagram.

The chest is filled with 40 pounds of emeralds, rubies, gold coins, and diamonds.

Fenn originally filled the chest in 1988 after he was diagnosed with cancer. He planned to drag it to the mountains and die beside it--but he survived.

At least four people have died while searching for the treasure. Fenn tried to make the search a bit safer afterward, but has yet to call it off.

"The treasure chest is not under water, nor is it near the Rio Grande River. It is not necessary to move large rocks or climb up or down a steep precipice," he writes. "Please remember that I was about 80 when I made two trips from my vehicle to where I hid the treasure."

