Wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dead at 82

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino died at the age of 82, WWE reports.

Sammartino rose to stardom in the 1960s, winning the WWE Championship and holding the title for nearly eight years--the longest reign of all time.

He became the first-ever two-time champion in 1973 and held the title for another three and a half years.

Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Several wrestlers have already expressed their condolences.

