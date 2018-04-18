Wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dead at 82

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino died at the age of 82, WWE reports.

Sammartino rose to stardom in the 1960s, winning the WWE Championship and holding the title for nearly eight years--the longest reign of all time.

He became the first-ever two-time champion in 1973 and held the title for another three and a half years.

Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Several wrestlers have already expressed their condolences.

I will always have an enormous amount of respect & admiration for Bruno Sammartino. I can’t thank him enough for always being kind to me & taking time to have a genuine conversation. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 18, 2018

Nothing today can happen without what he did back then. Rest in power and thank you Bruno Sammartino. pic.twitter.com/JEuHPUh3fJ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 18, 2018

Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I'm very sad pic.twitter.com/RfD1XIQYo9 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2018

Very saddened by the news of Bruno Sammartino’s death. The term Legend gets thrown around a lot, no one in wrestling deserves it more than Bruno #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 18, 2018

