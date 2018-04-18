Abducted 9-year-old found safe in New Mexico

A 9-year-old girl who was taken from her mother's car in Memphis is now safe.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the girl and the man who took her are in police custody in New Mexico.

Law enforcement in New Mexico used spike strips to stop Brenton White, 45, when he was spotted driving in Grants, New Mexico.

Even after his car was disabled, White refused to open the car's doors. So officers broke through the car's windows, placed White in custody, and made sure the 9-year-old was safe.

Investigators said the missing 9-year-old suffered minor injures during the rescue, but she is expected to be OK.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said an Amber Alert was never issued for the missing 9-year-old because this case did not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert. Deputies said the young girl was not believed to be in imminent danger, and therefore her case did not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert to be issued.

Investigators said a 19-year-old and an infant were also in the car during the arrest. The 19-year-old is White's daughter; the infant is his grandchild.

Officials said during the search, White did not threaten himself or his daughter.

At this time officials don't know why White took his daughter, but they believe it may be a custodial dispute. Officials don't know which parent technically has custodial rights over the girl.

White and the girl’s mother are not married, but they do have either four or five children together, including the girl.

Officials said the girl’s mother had moved to the Memphis area from St. Louis and was trying to get away from the father.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: WMC Action News 5 has removed the picture and name of the 9-year-old who was the subject of this search. We removed her identity because she is a minor and a victim in this case, and most importantly, she is now safe.]

