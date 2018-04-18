Therapy dog returns home after being taken from backyard

A Memphis woman is celebrating the return of her daughter's therapy dog after it went missing from her backyard.

Lisa Harris said the teacup Yorkie went missing Sunday after her daughter, Elisha, let the dog out to use the restroom.

Chanel the Yorkie was given to Elisha to help her battle her mental illness.

"At this point, I am hoping and praying that she turns the puppy back due to my daughter’s disabilities," Harris said while the dog was missing.

Video from a neighbor showed Chanel being picked up in the 4200 block of Long Creek Cove, then taken away in a white car.

Harris said her daughter hadn't eaten in four days and isolated herself from her family because of the dog's absence.

"She won’t come out of her room," she said. "It’s a setback because this puppy has gone. She’s not really able to speak and say 'Mom, someone’s got my dog.' She has isolated herself, and that’s my concern."

The dog was not chipped and only wore a red collar with a Chanel logo and no tags.

“I am just about at my breaking point,” Harris said before Chanel's return. “I am pleading, God knows I am. I am asking her to do the right thing and return my baby's puppy.”

