Dream Home early bird prize includes $1K, Tigers basketball tickets

Reserve your St. Jude Dream Home tickets now, and you'll be eligible to win the ultimate Memphis experience.

More than 4,500 tickets have already been reserved, and if you act quickly, you can be in line to win more than just an amazing house.

This year's Early Bird Prize is available to anyone who reserves their ticket before the end of April 20. The winner will get a Peabody Hotel weekend getaway, Memphis Tigers Basketball season tickets, and a $1,000 VISA gift card!

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

One St. Jude patient overcame cancer while still taking classes at the University of Memphis.

“St. Jude gave me a second chance at life so I would want someone to have a second chance at life like I have,” said former St. Jude patient Charlie Johnson.

Johnson was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer a year ago but is in remission after receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The diagnosis came as she was completing her freshman year at U of M. While in the hospital, she was able to do online coursework.

“It was stressful for me trying to figure out how to finish my school work but then my friends took a lot of that stress off by picking up my classes and do the work for me,” Johnson said.

She now gives back to St. Jude by volunteering.

She stopped by the WMC studio during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket blitz Friday to talk about her experience.

“The toughest part was probably the emotional toll that it takes and it's like you get hit with treatment after treatment and there's really no time to like actually figure out you're going through something,” Johnson said.

This year's Dream Home is being built in Rossville, Tennessee, by Southern Serenity Homes. It's a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with approximately 3,000 square feet. The home is estimated to be worth $465,000.

The home will be completed in by mid-May. St. Jude will have open house events where you can tour the amazing home between May 19 and June 17.

This year's giveaway will take place June 24.

