Memphis-trained optometrist credited with saving 7-year-old's life

It was a happy reunion after a life-changing discovery by a Memphis-trained optometrist.

Georgia native Ansley Morgan, 7, was reunited with the doctor who first spotted her brain tumor during an eye examination.

Dr. Jarrod Griffis, who graduated from Memphis' Southern Center of Optometry in 2017, noticed swelling around Ansley's optic nerve caused by pressure around her brain.

He's happy that he could identify the problem early.

“I love improving people's lives through helping their vision, and Ansley is just one of those people,” Griffis said.

Dr. Glen Steele is one of the professors at SCO who taught Griffis while he was taking classes in Memphis. He said it's great to hear examples of how the work happening at SCO's Madison Avenue location is making a difference in the lives of people across the country.

"It is wonderful that one of the graduates from Southern College of Optometry was able to change this young lady's life. The education offered at SCO is strong and provides our graduates with the ability to make diagnoses and coordinate care in patients who are diagnosed with such conditions," Steele said. "Fortunately, her parents were diligent in seeking a full eye examination, which is the only means by which her diagnosis could have been made."

Ansley still isn't out of the woods yet. But after surgery and 30 radiation treatments, the girl known as a tough fighter to those who know her is showing improvement.

