Employees stole identities of Germantown McDonald's customers, police say

Some customers at a Germantown McDonald's got a bit more than they bargained for when they visited the restaurant.

Germantown Police Department said this case serves as a warning for everyone: Anytime you give your credit card to someone, don't let it leave your sight.

Customers are in disbelief after learning that two employees at the McDonald's on South Germantown Road are charged with identity theft. Investigators said they took pictures of customers' credit cards and then used the information to buy more than $1,000 worth of goods.

"That's really wild that they could just take a picture of your credit card and steal your money," Bill Hopkins said.

The employees, who are now accused criminals, are under the age of 18. Their identities have not been released, because they are minors.

"I'm an ex-school teacher and it pains me when young people do things like that," Murph Appling said.

Germantown Police Department said when paying with a card make sure it never leaves your sight. Officers said at fast food restaurant counters, there's no reason the card should be taken away from the counter.

Be conscious of where you use a debit/credit card and monitor your account activities regularly. Also, shield keypads when entering your PIN.

Fred Tillman, owner and operator of McDonald's, released this statement:

We do not tolerate the theft of customers’ personal information and are working with police during their investigation. Out of respect for all of our crew members, we do not publicly comment on personnel matters.

