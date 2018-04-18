New website aims to help young Memphians find employment

Thirty-thousand people in Memphis between the ages of 16 and 24 are neither employed or in school.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a new initiative Wednesday to help teenagers and young adults find work.

"It is my vision that every child in Memphis who wants a high school diploma, who wants a college degree, or wants a job that simply pays a living wage, that they have that opportunity that they want," Strickland said.

"Hire Memphis" is a website geared toward Memphians aged 16 to 24 looking for jobs and internships.

"When I think about our young people, it's more than our job to help these young people get on the right track," Ike Griffith, director of the Office of Youth Services, said.

Griffith believes this is a major step toward increasing the employment rate among young adults.

"This work cannot be a burden on city government alone, and that's why it's so very important that we have our businesses and our faith-based communities to get involved," he said.

Not only does the website provide job listings in Memphis, but it also has resources for creating resumes and cover letters.

Employers like AutoZone, International Paper, and FedEx have already agreed to post openings on the site.

"If we as a community achieve that vision, we'll see lower crime, a more viable workforce which translates into more jobs and a better quality of life for all Memphians," Strickland said.

He added that the initiative caters to both employees and youth.

So far the city has reached out to more than 300 local employees and youth.

Click here to access the Hire Memphis website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.