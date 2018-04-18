More cold, and another threat of frost

A cold front moved through the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon and cold air is slowly filtering in behind it.

High pressure in the upper Midwest will drive cold Canadian air into the Mid-South Thursday. This will keep afternoon highs only in the mid-fifties to lower sixties across the area.

The coldest air will arrive Thursday night plunging temperatures into the thirties for much of the region. As a result, parts of West Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi could be waking up to patchy frost Friday morning.

The below average temperatures will continue Friday with highs only reaching the mid to upper sixties. South winds return Saturday, bringing an increase in clouds and temperatures with highs warming into the lower seventies which is still a couple of degrees below average.

That will be followed by an upper level low moving in from the southwest bringing rain late Saturday night and for much of the day Sunday.

In the meantime, take some time now to bring in sensitive houseplants that you may have moved outdoors and if you have done any early planting, then you'll want to cover them to prevent frost forming on them Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.