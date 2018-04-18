Families hope to reclaim grave markers from shut-down cemetery

There's a new twist in the story of Galilee Memorial Gardens--the cemetery shut down for burying bodies on top of each other.

Now more than 70 headstones have been found that don't match anyone at the property.

On top of all the problems at Galilee, the cemetery’s owner also operated a business selling monuments, and he never delivered them. They were just found piled up in storage on the property.

“I'm just sick of it,” said Tracey Jordan, whose mother is buried at the cemetery. “My family is sick of it. I don't want to have to deal with anymore.”

Jordan is like so many families who have loved ones buried who are fed up with the four-year drama surrounding the Galilee Memorial Garden.

The cemetery was shut down after learning the owner Jemar Lambert was burying multiple caskets in the same grave.

The state moved in and shut down the cemetery in 2014

“All I would like to do is get an update on when they're going to open it, if not, I'm in the process of getting a court date to get my Mom removed,” Jordan said. “I'm tired of the shenanigans.”

The cemetery looks a lot different than it used to when crime tape would greet grieving loved ones. Extensive landscaping has happened including the ground being leveled.

However, there is still no timeline in place for when this cemetery will be re-opened.

It’s heartbreaking for those who have waited so long.

“The justice system has failed us,” Jordan said.

As for the 70 granite stone markers found with the names etched on them, you have until May 17 to claim them.

The Tennessee State Department of Commerce and Insurance needs to see proof such as death certificate or proof of purchase.

For more information, visit their website.

