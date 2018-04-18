Live at the Garden summer concert lineup released

The secret is out, Live at the Garden has revealed this summer's lineup.

People with season tables got a sneak peek at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Wednesday night.

This year will have concerts from Rascal Flatts, Train, Gladys Knight, Boy George and Culture Club with the B52's, and Big & Rich.

"It looks like we have 600 people here right now, everybody. It blows us away every year how excited everybody gets about the lineup. So we're thrilled about," Sherry May said.

Organizers expect about 30,000 people to attend the five concerts in total.

Some shows may be a sellout, so buying a season lawn pass is the only way to guarantee a seat for every artist.

