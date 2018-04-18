Sheriff donates cruiser to police department

A Mid-South sheriff's office wants to donate an old cruiser to a small-town police department that doesn't have reliable transportation.

The sheriff of Mississippi County, Arkansas is asking county leaders to approve the donation of a decommissioned car to police in Keiser, Arkansas.

That department recently lost its only reliable cruiser to a car fire.

"I thought it would be a good gesture if we gave them or awarded them one of our old police cars that are getting ready to be auctioned off this summer to them to help them out of a bind," said Sheriff Dale Cook.

The mayor of Keiser said she appreciates the helping hand.

