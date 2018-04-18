QB Brady Davis transfers from Memphis

The picture in the ongoing quarterback battle for the starting job at the University of Memphis just got a little clearer...but not because someone has moved to the forefront.

Redshirt junior Brady Davis announced on his Twitter feed that he is transferring.

Excited to see what God has in store for me.. He has blessed me beyond measures. Go Tigers Go ??? pic.twitter.com/rj5EWPOK0F — Brady Davis (@BradyDavis10) April 19, 2018

Davis was a highly touted recruit out of Starkville, but injuries hindered his career, including a torn ACL which cost him his sophomore season.

Davis was third on the Tigers depth chart this Spring, behind David Moore and Arizona State Transfer Brady White.

Redshirt freshman tight end Nick Robinson is also transferring from the U of M.

