QB Brady Davis transfers from Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The picture in the ongoing quarterback battle for the starting job at the University of Memphis just got a little clearer...but not because someone has moved to the forefront.

Redshirt junior Brady Davis announced on his Twitter feed that he is transferring.

Davis was a highly touted recruit out of Starkville, but injuries hindered his career, including a torn ACL which cost him his sophomore season.

Davis was third on the Tigers depth chart this Spring, behind David Moore and Arizona State Transfer Brady White.

Redshirt freshman tight end Nick Robinson is also transferring from the U of M.

