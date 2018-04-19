Man indicted in July 4 murder of store clerk - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man indicted in July 4 murder of store clerk

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Alonzo Freeman (Source: SCSO) Alonzo Freeman (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis man was indicted for the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk on July 4 last year.

Alonzo Freeman is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the case.

Investigators said Freeman shot Shahid Zamir, 40, at Marathon on East Parkway.

