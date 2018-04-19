Drugs, guns, grenade found after overdose sparks investigation

An overdose death led investigators in Tipton County to arrest a man with a large quantity of drugs and weapons.

Tipton County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in Brighton on March 16 where they found a man dead of an overdose.

Before he died, the man spent time with Eric Morris, 40.

When searching Morris' home, detectives found a pound of meth, drug paraphernalia, small amounts of marijuana and heroin, two handguns, and a grenade.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Bomb Unit assisted Tipton County with handling the grenade. They later found the grenade to be inactive.

Morris was arrested and charged with diving on a suspended license (a charge he had from an active warrant related to a previous case), possession of drugs, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possessing a weapon while a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morris is currently being held without bond.

“The use and abuse of illicit drugs are plaguing our community," Tipton County Sheriff J. T. “Pancho” Chumley said. "We will continue to actively and aggressively pursue and prosecute those who participate in these illegal activities."

