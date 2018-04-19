Dashcam shows chaos as father arrested across country for abduction

Dashcam video shows a father's arrest after he was accused of abducting his 9-year-old daughter.

Police officers in Grants, New Mexico captured Brenton White after he abducted his young daughter out of her mother's car as she dropped the child off at school Tuesday morning.

Investigators pinpointed his location in a parking lot of a restaurant. They blocked the exits of the restaurant, but White jumped a curb and escaped out of the parking lot.

During his escape, officers successfully used spike strips to disable some of the tires on his White's vehicle. But that only slowed White down.

He led police on a slow-speed chase down the highway because his flat tires kept the car from traveling at high speeds.

After a five-mile chase, White's car stopped. He then used his 9-year-old daughter as a human shield and refused to unlock the doors to his vehicle.

Officers ultimately smashed the window and took the child out of White's arms while they took him to the ground, tased him, and put him in handcuffs.

Officers were surprised to see two more children--a 1-year-old and 17-day-old--and another adult taking shelter in the back seat of White's car.

White faces custodial interference charges in Shelby County, and was brought another list of charges by the Grants Police Department, including: resisting a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, child abuse, and aggravated assault upon an officer.

"The court process is going to be lengthy, because he's got so many charges in New Mexico and other states, but at some point, we're going to try to get him extradited back to Memphis," Shelby County Sheriff's Office Captain Chris Harris said.

In the meantime, attention turns to getting the 9-year-old back to Memphis. Harris said he expects the girl to be flown back to Memphis sometime Friday.

