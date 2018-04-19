Family escapes house fire unharmed

A South Memphis family woke up Thursday morning and had to run for their lives.

The entire family, which includes eight children and two dogs, made it out safely.

“We went in the hallway, we saw smoke coming from everywhere,” said Shantrece Ferguson. “By then, it was time to get out of the house. Smoke is everywhere; we got to go.”

Firefighters said a working smoke detector made all the difference in saving their lives.

“All of a sudden, the smoke detector went off, and we was running out of the house,” Ferguson said. “As we running out, one side of the house was blazing.”

As investigators tried to determine the cause of the fire, one of the youngest children already had an answer.

“He [the 15-year-old] threw his jacket in the dryer with bleach on it,” said Decarlos Cralt. “He started the dryer and the dryer caught on fire. She told everybody to get out of the house.”

Firefighters agreed that a malfunctioning dryer sparked the fire. Now, the Ferguson family has to figure out what they'll do next.

“I don't know,” Ferguson said. “Just thankful all of us made it out.”

Despite losing it all, the family is breathing a sigh of relief that this fire didn't end up as another tragedy.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.