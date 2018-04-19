Conway Cares Official Contest Rules

WMC Action News 5 – Conway Cares OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104 and Conway Services, LLC, 1220 Big Orange Rd, Cordova, TN 38108 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 5:00 am April 23, 2018, and ends at 5:00 pm June 17, 2018. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in Tennessee: Shelby, Tipton, Fayette.

In Mississippi: De Soto, Marshall, Tunica.

All winners must be 18 years of age, except as follows: Mississippi, age 21; Tennessee, age 18, or, if still in high school at 18, upon graduation or reaching age 19 (whichever is sooner). Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WMC Holdings, LLC, Conway Services, LLC, their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

All entrants must own their home and must own an existing, installed Heating and Air Condition System.

3. How to Enter. Beginning at 5:00 am April 23, 2018, and ending at 5:00 pm may 9, 2018, individuals can click>>https://a.pgtb.me/vW74pr to fill out the entry form and nominate a family (or themselves/their own family) for a new Heating and Air Condition System from Conway Services, LLC. Individuals will be prompted to write a short paragraph about why this family deserves a new Heating and Air Condition System unit. All entries must be received by 5:00 pm May 9, 2018, and become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

4. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any website or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

5. Prize(s). There is (1) prize consisting of a new Carrier Heating and Air Condition System unit from Conway Services, LLC. The specific Heating and Air Condition System unit will be chosen at Conway Services’ sole discretion based on the specifications of the Winner’s home, existing unit, and needs. Prize includes install of new Heating and Air Condition System unit but does not include supplemental electrical work. The value of the prize will vary based on the Heating and Air Condition System unit selected by Conway Services but will be about approximately Seven Thousand Dollars ($7,000). If the Heating and Air Condition System unit is valued at less than the approximated value listed here, the Sponsors are not responsible for making up the balance and no additional prize or value will be awarded.

6. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. No prize can be auctioned or sold. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

7. How the Prizes are Awarded. An independent panel (“Panel”) from Conway Services will pick five (5) finalists from the entries (“Finalists”) based on the subjective merit (including but not limited to demonstration of need) of the entry submitted. Those 5 finalists will be contacted May 10- June 3 and will be asked to sign a release indicating their willingness to participate in this promotion. If the finalist does not return the release by 5:00 pm on June 3, 2018, sponsors reserve the right to choose a new finalist (the final group of five (5) finalists who have returned the release, the “Finalists”). The Finalists will be featured in the Conway Cares contest on wmcactionnews5.com.

Starting at 5:00 am June 4, 2018, and ending at 5:00 pm on June 17, 2018, individuals can log on to wmcactionnews5.com, click on the Conway Cares contest, and vote for the Finalist they would like to win the new Heating and Air Condition System unit. At 5:00 pm on June 17, 2018, the Finalist with the most votes will be the winner, pending a review of the home by Conway. If Conway deems the home or HVAC system to be out of compliance or not consistent with the entry form, Conway may, in its sole discretion, instead award the prize to the entrant that has received the second most votes. In the case of a tie, the Sponsor shall choose randomly from the Finalists receiving the same number of votes. The winner will be notified by phone on or about June 18, 2018. Winner must schedule the install of their new Heating and Air Condition System unit within thirty (30) days of notification or the prize will be forfeited.

8. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and the subjective merit of the entry received, in the Panel’s sole and subjective discretion.

9. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license with current address or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit before Heating and Air Condition System install, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner must schedule the install of their new Heating and Air Condition System unit within 30 days of notification or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WMC Action News 5 will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WMC Action News 5 if WMC Action News 5 reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WMC Action News 5, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

10. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however, caused.

11. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WMC Action News 5. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WMC Action News 5 are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

12. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WMC Action News 5 – 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.