Girl injured in Frayser shooting

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person who shot a juvenile girl in Frayser.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Dawn Drive and Frayser Boulevard, just down the road from Westside Middle School.

The girl is in non-critical condition, and the shooter ran off.

Police did not say how old the girl is.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.

