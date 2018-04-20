Whitehaven home goes up in flames - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Whitehaven home goes up in flames

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Whitehaven home went up in flames Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home on Hewlett Road just before 3 a.m.

The fire was started by someone cooking, and took over an hour for firefighters to get under control.

No one was injured in the blaze.

