Weekend lane closures coming to interstate 240

If you've driven on parts of interstate 240 between Walnut Grove Road and the Quince Road overpass, you know that it's a construction zone that impacts the daily commute, 7 days a week.

Now, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for weekend lane closures.

Beginning tomorrow at 7 a.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., TDOT crews will close interstate 240 eastbound from the Quince Road overpass to the Walnut Grove Road overpass to remove the concrete barrier wall between the interstate 240 eastbound lanes and the road to eastbound/westbound Poplar Avenue.

Two lanes will remain open.

Drivers will not have access to westbound Poplar Avenue from interstate 240 eastbound, or the Poplar Avenue eastbound exit to I-240 eastbound.

All of these preparations are part of the MemFix 4 project. The state of Tennessee is replacing four 1968 bridges along the 240 corridor.

The project will be completed June 2019.

