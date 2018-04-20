High school teacher suspended over inappropriate comment toward - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

High school teacher suspended over inappropriate comment toward student

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Houston High School (Source: Google Maps) Houston High School (Source: Google Maps)
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

A teacher at Houston High School in Germantown was suspended over inappropriate comments made toward a student.

Germantown Municipal School District officials said the male teacher made some sort of comment directed at a female student.

It's unclear what words were exchanged or if the teacher will face further punishment.

District officials are investigating.

