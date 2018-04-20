Teens indicted for killing, robbing teen

Two teens were indicted for the murder of a 17-year-old as they were riding in a car together in Orange Mound.

Kevion Hopkins was shot and killed in July 2017.

Investigators said Marshawn Brakefield, 19, and Kevin Young, 17, were in the back seat of a car when they tried to take a pistol from Hopkins, who was in the front.

The two shot and killed Hopkins, before taking his gun.

Brakefield and Young faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

