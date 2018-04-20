2 arrests made over Senatobia school threats - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 arrests made over Senatobia school threats

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Senatobia Police Department arrested two people after a series of threats directed at Senatobia schools.

The threats were made through Facebook and directed at both the middle and high school.

Extra officers were brought to school as a result.

School officials thanked students, police, and staff for their help during the investigation.

