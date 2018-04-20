Conviction upheld for ex-MPD officer who killed wife

A criminal appeals court upheld the conviction of a former Memphis police officer accused of killing her wife.

Jaselyn Grant was convicted of murdering her estranged wife, Keara Crowder. Investigators said Crowder was shot three times with Grant's MPD-issued service weapon in November 2014.

Grant was also charged with attempted first-degree murder for shooting at Crowder's 12-year-old son as he ran from the house.

In an appeal case, Crowder's attorney argued that the court made an error in allowing a photo of the 12-year-old to be shown as well as allowing a witness to testify about statements the boy made to her.

They also argued that the evidence was insufficient and that the court should not have allowed a "defense of another" instruction to the jury.

The defense of another is used to justify using force against another person to protect a third person. The defense argued this only confused the jury.

However, the criminal appeals court affirmed each of these rulings.

Grant remains convicted of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault. She was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.