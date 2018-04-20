Senatobia schools dismiss early after bomb threat

Senatobia schools dismissed early after a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom.

School officials said a custodian found a note in the high school bathroom that stated a bomb would go off. The district then sent messages out to parents in order to inform them of the threat.

While Senatobia Municipal School District officials said they do not believe a bomb was on campus, they took the threat seriously, dismissing all students at 12:15 p.m.

The bomb threat came days after a series of social media threats of a shooting at both the high school and middle school in Senatobia.

Paige Upchurch is a mother of two Senatobia students. She said they're terrified to go to school because of all the threats.

"I'm a concerned parent. I'm actually looking at homeschooling," Upchurch said. "I'm not going to send my kids to school with the possibility of something happening."

