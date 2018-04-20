Rain to impact part of your weekend

After a dry but chilly end to the work and school week, we are tracking a nice warm up to start the weekend but then rain chances move back into the Mid-South to end the weekend.

The high pressure that brought us sunny skies today, will shift east, and winds will return out of the south helping moisture move back into the region. Along with the moisture will come an abundance of clouds during the day.

Afternoon highs will be warm on Saturday even with the clouds expected. Highs will be back into the middle to lower 70s region wide with humid conditions. While most of the day Saturday is looking cloudy, rain chances stay limited until Saturday night into our Sunday morning.

Sunday an area of low pressure will work its way into the Mid-South from the southwest. This will ramp up the rain chances by Sunday morning, and we will keep with rain and a few thunderstorms during the day Sunday. While no severe weather is expected, we will see a few storms with thunder.

Rain will already be impacting the region by Sunday morning with heavier downpours at times. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the 60s region wide.

We will still be seeing rain on Sunday around lunch time, and we will keep with rain through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60 with the rain and clouds.

Rainfall amounts will be between 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. We will also keep with smaller rain chances through next week, along with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

